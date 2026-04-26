Another home playoff collapse leaves the Bruins searching for answers at TD Garden

TD Garden was once a feared venue for opposing teams at all points in the season, but especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The early days of Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron's reign presented some great home playoff moments in Bruins history. However, when that group was trying to win their second Stanley Cup in 2013, the team had an epic collapse in Game 6 of the finals.

Since fumbling Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals in spectacular fashion, the #NHLBruins are 23-26 in the playoffs at TD Garden.



They entered tonight on a four game losing streak, and are already staring at a fifth. — Neil (@NSimmz) April 26, 2026

As if a curse struck, the Bruins have barely won an important playoff game at TD Garden. If it weren't for a couple of big wins over the years against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it'd be hard to name one win at TD Garden that actually mattered. Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and Games 5 and 7 in the 2023 first round stand out as particular nights where the team didn't show up on home ice.

After playing well at TD Garden during the 2025-26 regular season, the hope was that home ice would be an advantage in the playoffs. They were 29-11-1 at home during the season, which helped them make it to the playoffs, but the only home record that really matters is the one in the playoffs.

Through two games, they are 0-2. If the Buffalo Sabres win Game 5 at the KeyBank Center, the Bruins won't get another home game. It's possible that Boston won't get another chance to end their five-game home losing streak, dating back to the 2024 playoffs.

The fans booed the team off the ice at the end of the first period, and they didn't really boo loud enough for everyone's liking. It was a pitiful effort they put forth in the first period of Game 4, and it didn't matter if the game was at TD Garden or The Dunk in Providence, the Bruins weren't going to come close to winning this game.

Bruins fans have to hope that the team will get one more chance to break the losing streak this season. However, with the way the team played on Sunday afternoon, no one in Boston should cancel their plans for May 1 in hopes of attending a Game 6.