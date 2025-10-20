Andrew Ference just made a very public update to his Wikipedia

Boston Bruins fans may remember Andrew Ference as one of the members of their 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team. But Ference has also been known for taking matters into his own hands a time or two, and it's something that recently occurred regarding his own divorce papers.

Ference wanted everyone to know he was no longer married. So much, he took it upon himself to update his own Wikipedia page. Ference even linked the update to his Instagram account, where he gave a detailed explanation regarding recent events.

Ference even added in the comments section: "Not the most important thing but those that get it, will understand. Just some online housekeeping…Dear @wikipedia, I signed my divorce papers in September of 2025. Thanks for the update 👊🏽"

Andrew Ference has a history of humor

If you followed Andrew Ference's career, you'll know that he has always had a humorous side. He would often give memorable responses during interviews, and playfully mock fans in promotional videos.

The most memorable moment came during the 2011 playoffs when he scored a rare goal against the Montreal Canadiens, and threw a middle finger at the opposing team's fans. Ference, though, initially didn't admit that he was taking a jab at the fans, instead blaming the gesture on issues he was having with his equipment.

Given his antics, updating his own Wikipedia page then giving fans a detailed explanation on what he did and why is fully expected from Ference. It's a gesture that would have surprised nobody, and it leads you to wonder what he has in store for fans next.

A memorable but overlooked career

Ference played a good 16 seasons in the NHL, for four different teams. He spent seven of those campaigns with the Bruins, appearing in 373 games, putting up 94 points and 16 goals. He was also one of the most aggressive players out there, landing 426 blocks and 428 body checks.

His best season came in 2011-12, when he finished with six goals and 24 points across 18 minutes and 53 seconds of average total ice time. Following hs days with the Bruins, Ference moved on to the Edmonton Oilers before and in the early days of the Connor McDavid era, where he won the King Clancy Trophy for his leadership skills and humatarian efforts.

Overall, he was a good, solid player who definitely likes to keep fans updated over what he's up to and what his next endeavors are.