A not too early look at Bruins' 2026 NHL Entry Draft possibilities

The early predictions for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft were that Gavin McKenna would be the far-and-away top prize for whoever won the lottery. It put the non-contending NHL teams into a tough spot, because it's a massive risk to tank the season for a top prize when finishing dead last still only gives you a 25.5% chance of getting the first pick.

The good news for the non-contending teams is that McKenna's place at the top isn't as guranteed as it may have been last season. He has had a slower start after his move to the NCAA, and there are a couple of other prospects who are emerging as elite pieces.

The Bruins are currently fourth-last in the NHL, which could be much worse if they hadn't won the first three games. While it's too early to say that the Bruins are going to finish that low with 71 games remaining in the season, the way they've played lately gives no confidence that anything will change. If that is the case, the Bruins have a good chance to land a top-three pick in next year's draft, which would leave them with one of the three top prospects.

Gavin McKenna

People are going to panic about McKenna not looking like a generational prospect yet in the NCAA, but it is a massive culture shift from the teenager from Yukon. He has always played on the West Coast of Canada, and having to move to State College to play with Penn State is a bit of a different experience.

10 points in his first eight games is certainly nothing to panic about, and he should only get better in his freshman season. The real coming out party for McKenna could come over the holidays, as he will likely play a starring role for Team Canada at the World Juniors. While the other two players on this list are generating hype, you should expect McKenna to still be the No. 1 pick.

Ivar Stenberg

Ivar Stenberg one-upped McKenna's quest to play against older competition by playing with Frolunda HC in this year's Swedish Hockey League season. 18-year-olds aren't supposed to be dominant in their first pro season, but Stenberg has been getting better every game with two goals and eight assists in 15 games. He also added two points in the Champions Hockey League.

Stenberg has already proven that he can play against men, and the Bruins are always high on European players. With James Hagens likely turning pro after this season, would the Bruins want to add this winger to form an early connection with the 2025 first-round pick. Both Stenberg and Hagens starting the year in Boston next season would offer plenty of hope for the future.

Keaton Verhoeff

Charlie McAvoy might not be the No. 1 defenseman that the Bruins thought he was, Mason Lohrei can't figure out the defensive zone, and Hampus Lindholm can't stay healthy. All of a sudden, the Bruins' blueline doesn't look as great as many thought entering the season. If McKenna and Stenberg aren't available when the Bruins pick, the front office might opt for a defenseman instead.

The 6-foot-4, 212 pound towering defenseman would be a hit in Boston and someone the front office would value in their quest to be harder to play against. Verhoeff isn't the most physical player, but it's a trait that scouts hope he will develop as he gets stronger. If he doesn't, he might just be a different version of Dougie Hamilton, which wouldn't be the worst outcome.