A fascinating waiver wire option emerges for the Bruins

The Boston Bruins are struggling right now. They entered the three-day Holiday Break on a four-game losing streak and only scored nine goals in those nine losses. Coming out of the break, they were beaten, 4-1, by the Buffalo Sabres to extend their losing streak to five games. Averaging two goals a game is not going to win many games with this Boston squad.

On Sunday morning, before they boarded a plane for Calgary for Monday night's game against the Flames, first-year head coach Marco Sturm held a practice at the KeyBank Center in Western New York. It appears that he is making some big lineup changes going forward, dropping David Pastrnak down to the third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Fraser Minten. They played well together earlier this month when they were put together.

It feels like a desperate move from Sturm, but desperate times call for desperate measures. On Sunday afternoon, an interesting option became available on waivers.

Bruins have interesting waiver option appear on Sunday

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins placed former Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen on waivers. You would have to think that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will consider claiming him if he makes it that far down to them. At this point, why not give it a shot?

Two years ago, he was signed to a PTO for training camp and ended up earning a contract. He finished that season with 17 goals and 19 assists in 74 Boston games. That summer in 2024, he left for the Vancouver Canucks in free agency and had six goals and 12 assists before being shipped to the Penguins. Now, after 13 games in Pittsburgh, he has just one goal and two points.

The Bruins need someone to join the lineup to potentially provide some offense. If they won't give their younger forwards with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) a chance, why not take a chance on Heinen? At this point, there is nothing to lose.