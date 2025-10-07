5 Bruins Prospects to Look out for with preseason wrapping up

Bruins fans, the regular season is almost here, and with it comes the start of a slew of collegiate and junior leagues as well. After a dry spell in the pipeline for what seemed like ages, the Bruins have finally risen amongst their peers with numerous promising prospects. Here are some you can look out for this upcoming season to pair alongside your Bruins viewing.

1. Andre Gasseau (Boston College-NCAA)

Gasseau was a seventh-round draft choice by the Bruins back in 2021, coming out of the USNDTP like many other recent selections Boston has made in recent years. Gasseau has steadily risen up the rankings of the farm system, proving to be a reliable and steady power forward who is now in his senior year serving as a captain for Boston College.

On a team that is loaded with talent, such as that of BC, and one that is proving to be crucial to the Bruins' future with the likes of 2025 picks James Hagens and Will Moore now joining the fray, it's promising to see Gasseau be entrusted with leading the team with the "C" on his chest. Gasseau has been a consistent force on the Eagles, posting three years of point totals of 29, 29, and 30 leading up to his final year with the team.

The 22-year-old will likely find himself signing his entry-level deal by the end of his collegiate season, sending him to Providence to develop as a sturdy 6'4" power forward who can put the puck in the net, and could find himself competing for a bottom-six role by next summer.

2. Dean Letourneau (Boston College-NCAA)

The big-bodied 6'7" product of Ontario is poised to have an increased role this upcoming year with the Eagles. Letourneau was a late first-rounder two summers ago, drafted for his intriguing frame and swift skating ability. Letourneau struggled offensively his freshman year at Boston College, but now, with a number of draftees of last year's team making their steps to the big league, the door is open for Letourneau to regain confidence and contribute more to the offensive zone.

Letourneau still has a solid length of development left to endure, still only being 19 years of age, but playing in the BC system with fellow Bruins teammates surrounding him should help to push his growth further. If he can find his game and reach his first-round potential he was drafted for, the Bruins could have a lethal lineup up front in the future.

3. Chris Pelosi (Quinnipiac-NCAA)

Pelosi is one of the more under-the-radar players who are in the Bruins system, who is now entering his sophomore season with Quinnipiac University following a productive first year, which saw him post 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 38 games for the Bobcats. This season, he's already started off hot, scoring in the season opener to beat Boston College. Pelosi, still only 20, has a serious nose for the puck and has demonstrated plenty of offensive prowess in time spent in the USHL with Sioux Falls, where he put up 55 points in 56 games.

Pelosi, too, still has some due diligence to serve in the NCAA before he gains consideration for a pro contract; however, his first-year production cannot be ignored. Bruins fans can have hope for the Jersey native continuing to rise as he grows in the Quinnipiac system and finds more opportunities. There should be plenty of opportunity to watch him play for those already keeping an eye on Boston College and other Hockey East programs.

4. Cooper Simpson (Youngstown-USHL)

Simpson showed flashes in this past Prospects Challenge as he took on his constituents in Buffalo. Now, he looks to showcase his scoring ability with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, which he has already begun to do. Another third-rounder, Simpson was drafted fresh out of the Minnesota High School system, where he put up a whopping 83 points in just 31 games last season with Shakopee High.

In just six games now this season, he's already put up over a point per game with the Phantoms as a dynamic scoring winger. Simpson should prove to be an exciting player to watch on the ice over the next few years for Bruins fans, as he hopefully can gain more of a spotlight over time in the organization as a budding forward prospect.

5. James Hagens (Boston College-NCAA)

Of course, rounding out the list is the newest and greatest hope for the Bruins franchise's future, Boston College sophomore center James Hagens, who will have all eyes on him this season, from Bruins fans to Don Sweeney. Being the most highly touted prospect for the team in over a decade, Hagens has a lot to show this season as one of the primary drivers of his team, laced with talent.

His speed and vision with the puck should wow Bostonians alike, both those getting the chance to watch from home and those at Conte Forum to see it in person. The Long Island native will aim to flash and establish himself as a potential franchise center for the Bruins, who perhaps could become an assist machine with wingers such as Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak on his line.

It's unknown how long Hagens' development may take, and if he will end up signing his entry-level deal by this spring following his collegiate season. However, Bruins fans can take solace in the fact that, no matter what happens at TD Garden this year, the future is arriving shortly.