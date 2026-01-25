4 former Boston Bruins who could be shipped out at the trade deadline

We are under two weeks away from the NHL hitting the Olympic Break. There have been some trades made, and there might be more. However, once the break ends, there is sure to be a flurry of trades.

It remains to be seen what Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney decides to do, and how his team plays in the next week will determine that route. Regardless of what Sweeney decides, there are some players that other teams would have interest in. There are also going to be some former Bruins players who could be traded, and four of them recently were listed on the Daily Faceoffs NHL Trade Board.

4 former Bruins who could be traded at the deadline

Dougie Hamilton

Former Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton has been rumored for a while that he'll be moved from the New Jersey Devils, but it isn't going to be as easy as some think. He's owed $9 million through the 2027-28 season, and he has a 10-team no-trade clause. Due to his AAV, he is going to find a contender to bite and give the Devils what they want in return.

Charlie Coyle

After being traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline last March, Coyle left in free agency and got a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the season, and he does have a three-team no-trade clause. That's right, three teams. A contender looking for center depth and someone who can play on the wing, Coyle brings a lot of playoff experience with him. He recently played in his 1,000th career game.

Brandon Carlo

Like Coyle, Brandon Carlo was moved at the deadline last March, but he went to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Let's just say things aren't working out too well. He has a very managable $4.1 million AAV through the 2026-27 season, but his injury history and another year of taking a physical beating is taking its toll on him. Whenever Carlo is not in Toronto anymore, this will go down as a rough trade considering what Fraser Minten is doing with the Bruins this year. Maybe that's why Maple Leafs fans want him gone so bad.

Jake DeBrusk

Alright, who can honestly say that they didn't see this one coming at some point after Jake DeBrusk signed a long-term deal with the Vancouver Canucks? He carries a $5.5 million AAV that runs through the 2030-31 season and has a no-movement clause. However, when he's playing well, he's a difference-maker. A contender would love to have him in all situations, but with him come headaches sometimes. Is the risk worth the reward?