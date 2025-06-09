4 Bruins free agent targets to reach another level in 2025-26

The Boston Bruins are contemplating between rebuilding and attempting to contend again in the 2025-26 season. Don Sweeney and the rest of the front office could look to the health of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, as well as a return to form for Jeremy Swayman, as reasons why Boston might rebound next season. The new-coach bump after hiring Marco Sturm is also something to consider.

The defense is above-average, the goaltending should be above average, and the Bruins have some great pieces up front. The depth of the forwards needs work, and Boston has some flexibility this summer to completely alter the make-up of that group.

If they decide to use some of their cap space to improve the forward group and make another run, here are the four targets they should consider offering.

1. Brad Marchand, W/Florida Panthers

It's still shocking to write Florida Panthers next to Brad Marchand's name. The front office did their former captain a favor by letting him go to one of their rivals to win another Stanley Cup. While most fans think they've seen the last of their favorite, he could be three wins away from scratching the championship itch and returning to Boston for the remainder of his career.

It seems like Marchand felt some disrespect in contract negotiations during the regular season, but there's nothing that a bit of time apart can't fix. Especially considering his connection to the city and the family aspect of packing everything up for a new, longer-term home after 15 years in Boston.

2. Sam Bennett, C/Florida Panthers

If the rumors of his possible $10 million annual price tag are true, forget about it. However, if he signs with the Bruins at a bit of a more respectable number, he'd be a great fit in Boston. Many Bruins fans had a silent respect for the agitator after having to play against him for two consecutive postseasons, and it's undeniable how much of a role he has played in the Panthers' making three straight Stanley Cup Finals.

The chances of this happening are slim. Bennett can get more value on a deal with the tax situation in Florida, and it'd be hard to leave a team you've made three finals with to join a team that you defeated along the way on two of those runs. However, if Marchand does come home, perhaps he can recruit some of his newest teammates, as the Panthers are currently experiencing some roster uncertainty.

3. Mikael Granlund, C/Dallas Stars

The Bruins will likely look for more value at the center position than Bennett can give them. While Bennett brings a more prominent presence in the postseason and is younger, Granlund has been more productive over the last two seasons. Granlund had 66 points in 83 games this season between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, and then added ten more points in 18 games in the postseason.

Granlund is more of a short-term option, but if the Bruins desire more offense, he would bring that element to the team.

4. Mitch Marner, W/Toronto Maple Leafs

The big swing. Every team will have a conversation about offering Mitch Marner this summer as the salary cap rises. It isn't often that a 100-point player hits the open market, but that doesn't mean he's a sure thing. If the Bruins want to increase their chances of returning to the playoffs, Marner is their guy. However, every team will have questions about making a deal with the star after his struggles in the postseason.

Questions about his fit with the Bruins systematically and ability to play in a pressure-cooker like Boston puts him last on this list, but it wouldn't be right to leave him off as he has the chance to change the fortunes of whichever team he joins.