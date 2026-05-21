The conference finals are completely underway, and the work for the Boston Bruins is only just beginning. After losing to the Buffalo Sabres, it’s crystal clear that the Bruins are a slight step behind, and that’s not including the Montreal Canadiens. Talent is the biggest need for this roster. The core is in place, but there are more pieces to be had.

If general manager Don Sweeney is to make any significant upgrades, it’ll come at the expense of a trade. The unrestricted free agent market is shallow compared to recent years, and the talent they’d need will come at the expense of assets. So, what teams will make for a good trade partner? Let’s dive into that.

Teams that Could be a Good Trade Partner for the Bruins

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are trending upwards, which is great if you are a fan of that club. However, they have some very interesting names that could be on the chopping block this summer. The unfortunate part about the business of hockey is that you cannot pay everybody. Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier are the future of Ducks hockey, but for the Bruins, the additions could come from the back end of the ice.

The Bruins are loaded with defenseman and are all under contract for the most part. If there is one lagging area on the Bruins' back end, it is the ability to transition the puck forward and push the play up ice. The Ducks will have tough decisions to make on players such as Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger. If I were the Bruins, I would strive to make the call for either one that’s available.

Both players finished with the same amount of points (22), and Mintyukov had one more goal this season, with eight. Despite the Bruins needing a right-shot defenseman, both would help the offense from the back end of the ice. Zellweger is the strong, offensive-minded player, as he had more primary assists than secondary, but his under-the-hood impacts stand out more.

The Bruins do have forwards up front who can make the plays, but they need someone to distribute the pucks to them. He would be a major boost to what’s already in place and make the Bruins a more exciting offense.

New Jersey Devils

This isn’t a team that Don Sweeney is unfamiliar with. However, the new man in charge with Sunny Mehta sure is. If Sweeney wants to upgrade the back end, it can come from the Devils, who do have an asset that could be on the move. As of right now, the Devils have not approached Simon Nemec about a contract extension, and this is also a player who has vocally been frustrated about his role on the team.

Nemec (former second overall pick) has primarily played on the third pair with Brendan Dillon. When Dougie Hamilton was hurt, he could play on the top pair and with larger minutes and thrived in that type of role. Nemec is a smooth skater and does have the creative offensive ability to give his team chances to score. Also, he can play on the special teams units and be a weapon there.

The reality is that for a player like Nemec, he is currently blocked from playing a larger role. Dougie Hamilton lies on the top pair, and Brett Pesce is right in front of him. Putting Nemec on the second pair alongside Hampus Lindholm could be huge for him and beneficial for the Bruins overall. Face it, they need talent, and Nemec is talent.

Dallas Stars

This one is bold, and there is no telling how bold Sweeney wants to go. But if he does want to go bold, make the call for Jason Robertson. Would it deplete the farm system that is finally in a better spot than it has been over the last several years? Yes. But, you also have five first-round picks at your disposal and the necessary salary cap space to pay him his desired rate. Get it done.

David Pastrnak is the Bruins best offensive threat. Despite the team having a great season from the second line of Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittlestadt, and Viktor Arvidsson, neither of those three has the scoring pedigree that Robertson brings to the table.

This is a player who, over the last five seasons, has reached the 30-goal mark four times and the 40-goal mark three times. The Bruins could easily reap those benefits. Also, he is a player who has finished with 80+ points four seasons in a row. He can score goals, set up plays, play in the power play, and has a lethal shot. There’s no denying the talent, and the Bruins need every bit of it on the roster.

Is this a likely scenario? No. But if Sweeney wants to get bold but also creative this is the way to do it.