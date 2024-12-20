3 major statistics that have defined the Boston Bruins 2024-25 season so far

Oh, the Boston Bruins look like they’re heading for a third or fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division. Third place, if the season ended today, but the Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t going away quietly, nor did myself or anyone expect them to.

But we all know the story of the Bruins so far in 2024-25. They struggled early but have since looked like a better team. One reason is that they improved in a couple of key areas, and both areas are when they’re controlling the puck.

That said, Boston is still struggling in another major stat line, and that could remain a hindrance for their 2024-25 season should it continue. Let’s talk about it first.

Special teams have contributed to some struggles

If the Bruins plan on returning to a top-two spot in the Atlantic, or if they’d like to avoid dipping to fourth place, they have to figure out special teams. Right now, Boston is struggling through a power play percentage of just 12.71 percent, having converted 15 times in 118 attempts.

Yeah, that’s bad, and it factors into the team’s overall scoring struggles, which has ranked them just 24th with 88 goals heading into Friday’s slate of matchups. But the penalty kill also hasn’t been great, as they’ve succeeded on just under 78 percent of their chances, or 77.88.

No, that’s nowhere near as bad as their power play, but a playoff-caliber team like the Bruins has got to find itself in the 80s if they’re to best compete with the high-rollers. Overall, it’s been a disappointment, and bad special teams could be a theme for the rest of the season.

Bruins haven’t been consistent, but they’ve shot the puck

Despite the team’s scoring woes, it’s not for lack of effort. Nor would it be, as units like the Bruins that have fared at a mediocre level in scoring often can’t shoot the puck often. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings, and perhaps the Bruins willingness to shoot has saved them from a Wings-like season.

Right now, the Bruins have taken 956 shots on goal in 34 contests, good for 28.11 per game. No, that’s not an outstanding number, but 28 isn’t terrible. This is especially true when you account for the fact the league average is 927, or 29 per game, through an average of 32 contests.

If the Bruins can get up to the 29-per-game mark, it’ll only help their scoring efforts. Or, if they can find a way to acquire a winger who can land a couple of shots on goal per game, they’ll be in business. Yeah, their current number is a little below league average, but it’s also better than many of those teams facing the same issues, and it’s one reason why I see it as a strength.

Bruins have controlled the puck and created opportunities

This was a major issue earlier in the season, but it's long since calmed down. It’s also why I didn’t believe the number of shots on goal, even if it’s slightly below-average when compared to the rest of the league, was that bad.

If you look at the Bruins Corsi For at 5-on-5, it’s an average 50.1. Again, it’s not an outstanding number, but it’s better than what we’re used to and trending in the right direction. Their Scoring Chances For (SCF) is also above 50 percent, hovering at roughly 50.7.

Finally, their High-Danger Chances For (HDC) is a solid 51.3 percent, meaning that the Bruins are indeed creating. If they keep this number up, their overall scoring should steadily improve as we hit midseason and even the back half, especially if they can start converting at roughly the nine percent mark, roughly one percent better than what they’re currently getting.