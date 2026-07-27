3 free agents the Bruins could still sign after an underwhelming offseason to date

To say that it has been a quiet and underwhelming offseason so far for the Boston Bruins would be an understatement. The lone notable addition has been forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round draft picks.

Boston also brough back Connor Clifton in free agency and acquired Wil Borgen from the New York Rangers in a trade. They also sent Joonas Korpisalo to the Rangers in a separate trade. However, there are still some needs that the Black and Gold have to fill to address some holes. Here are three free agents who are still available that could be signed to a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Arguably the most productive remaining unrestricted free agent left on the market, Vladimir Tarasenko is coming off a 2025-26 season for the Minnesota Wild with 23 goals and 24 assists in 75 regular-season games. The 34-year-old wing is not the same player that he was earlier in his career, but he is a veteran who could provide some production in the middle of the lineup and is still very effective. A short-term deal is something Tarasenko would likely take.

Michael Bunting

Bruins fans will remember Michael Bunting from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs before he made a couple of stops since leaving the Atlantic Division. In 74 games between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars last season, he had 14 goals and 19 assists. Most of that damage was done with the Predators. He is a player that you love to have on your team, but frustrating to play against. He is someone who could replace some of the dead weight that the Black and Gold have in their lineup and provide more production.

Eeli Tolvanen

The Bruins struck free agent gold when the Seattle Kraken let Morgan Geekie walk in free agency a couple of seasons ago. Could they have similar luck with Eeli Tolvanen? The 27-year-old had 12 goals and 24 assists last season in Seattle, but some feel that there is more there than what the Kraken have gotten so far. The 30th overall pick of Nashville in the 2017 Entry Draft is certainly someone who could fit well in Marco Sturm's system.