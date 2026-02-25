3 former Bruins tabbed as underrated trade deadline targets for contenders

The NHL is set to return to action on Wednesday night, and the playoff push is going to be on for a number of teams. Several teams are going to be working the phones to look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 3 p.m. March 6 deadline.

Last season, the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney were one team that became sellers despite hanging around an Eastern Conference playoff berth. Sweeney saw the writing on the wall, and a retool was needed. He decided to trade a handful of key players to division rivals and Stanley Cup contenders. It was risky, but for now, it's paying off.

This year's trade deadline is going to be an interesting one in terms of moves around the league. There are going to be plenty of rumors, and Bleacher Report believes three former Bruins' players could be moved and be underrated difference-makers for contenders.

3 former Bruins players tabbed as underrated potential trade deadline assets

Joe Yerden of Bleacher Report listed seven players who could be underrated players who could be moved at the trade deadline next week. There are former Bruins players, including one who was shipped out just one year ago.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs last March, but his stay there is one that has been filled with frustration with fans. There was some thought that he was going to be moved last summer, but that didn't materialize. He was injured earlier this season and has missed some time. He's back with five points in 33 games, but if the Maple Leafs think they are going to get a steal from a desperate team like they were last March when they were fleeced by Sweeney, they might be mistaken.

Jake DeBrusk is another player that Yerden listed, and if the Vancouver Canucks do move on from him, then they'll be waving the white flag on their biggest free-agent signing a couple of years ago. DeBrusk is a streaky player, and any Bruins fan would tell you that. There were times when he was the best player on the ice and other times when he was hardly noticed. His time with the Canucks has been rough, and a change of scenery might be best for him.

The final former Bruins player listed was veteran Nick Foligno. During his time with the Black and Gold, Foligno was the perfect bottom-six player for any contender. He is in the final year of his contract, and with his grit and along with his veteran presence, he would be a no-brainer add for a contender looking for both.