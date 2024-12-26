3 Common Misconceptions About the Boston Bruins This Season

3. Bruins return for Linus Ullmark was a disaster

To say that the return for Ullmark at the time was somewhat underwhelming would be an understatement. Part of the reason why it was what it was, Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round draft pick, was because Ullmark was not going to Ottawa with an extension done. If one was reached, then you're looking at a bigger return (maybe Jakob Chychrun?). Instead, the return is turning into a good one near the halfway mark of the 2024-25 season.

Korpisalo was a disaster last season with the Senators and when he was part of the return, a lot of people said why? Well, Sweeney must have thought that Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa would be able to work his magic with Korpisalo and so far, he has. This season, Korpisalo is 7-3-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .907 SV% with a pair of shutouts. The season-opener against Florida was a bad one, allowing four first-period goals, but he has rebounded nicely and going in the right direction under Essensa to date.

Kastelic has been a big part of the bottom six and he was part of a fourth line with John Beecher and Cole Koepke who was the Bruins best line early in the season. They brought energy, and production and did all the little things that a fourth-line is expected to do. Without them, who knows where the Black and Gold would have been? As far as getting a first-round draft pick, Sweeney used it to select Boston College forward Dean Letourneau and he has been impressive in his first season with the Eagles.

Is everything all well and good with the Bruins at the break? No, but they are certainly playing their best hockey of the season in all areas and doing it the way they expected to do it, grinding out low-scoring games and getting the occasional five-goal outburst. There is a long way to go in the season, but things are certainly in a better spot today than they were just over a month ago. The 82-game season is a long grind and they are proof of that.