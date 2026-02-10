3 Bruins who can benefit greatly from the Olympic break

The NHL has hit the Olympic break, and the Boston Bruins will have eight players taking part over the next couple of weeks. Having eight is the fourth most behind the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Over the next couple of weeks, some members of the Black and Gold can use the rest that the break offers in terms of dealing with injuries or just resetting ahead of what is going to be a wild final two months of the regular season. There is the trade deadline in March, followed by the playoff push. Here are three members of the Bruins who could use the Olympic break.

3 Bruins who could benefit from the Olympic break

Nikita Zadorov

When Nikita Zadorov landed awkwardly against the Montreal Canadiens a couple of weeks ago, late in the second period, it looked like he was dealing with a rather serious injury. However, he came back out to finish the game in the third period, before missing a game two nights later against the New York Rangers. He has been in the lineup since.

However, despite being in the lineup, he hasn't looked like the same player he was before that incident. Yes, he's been good, but you can tell he's not fully healthy. Who really is this time of the year? This could be coming at the right time for Zadorov.

Pavel Zacha

Did someone say injury? Yes, Pavel Zacha has been out since a game against the Philadelphia Flyers last month. He was ruled out of the Olympics and Team Czechia. As far as the Bruins go, this could benefit them in the long run, but having him be part of the Olympic team is not great news. If Boston is going to make the playoffs, they need Zacha back in the lineup following the break.

Alex Steeves

Who saw Alex Steeves contributing the way he has when the season started? Not many. Maybe not even Steeves. He came up in November against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and scored a goal. Since that night, he has become a pleasant surprise in the lineup in terms of production.

It earned him a contract beyond this year, but he has cooled off and cooled off quickly. The break is coming at the right time for Steeves, who could use it. He was scratched in some games, but having him come back from the break with some confidence would be big for the Bruins.