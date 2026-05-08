3 Bruins players who were disappointing in the 2025-26 season

When you have a season where you surprise a lot of people and exceed expectations, there players that go above and beyond what a lot of people thought they would. However, for every good player, there is one who doesn't have the season that some thought they would have.

For the Boston Bruins, there were some players who disappointed in 2025-26, and truthfully, there are some concerns going forward if they return to Boston next season. Here are three Bruins players who were a disappointment this season.

Andrew Peeke

Yeah, this one goes without saying. Playing on an expiring contract, there was some thought that general manager Don Sweeney might have moved the right-shot defenseman at the trade deadline. It wouldn't have been surprising. Instead, he held onto him, and now, it's very likely he's played his last season with the Black and Gold.

In 77 games in the regular season, he had five goals and 14 points, but racked up an eye-opening plus/minus of minus-12. For a team that plays the system Boston does under Marco Sturm, well, that's concerning. Boston needs to upgrade on the backend, and they can start by letting Peeke leave in free agency.

Henri Jokiharju

This was a signing, or shall we say re-signing, over the summer that was, well, head-scratching. Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the deadline in March of 2025 amid the Bruins firesale to replace the outgoing Brandon Carlo, Sweeney signed Jokiharju to a three-year contract with an AAV of $3 million. Yikes.

Jokiharju played in just 41 games in the regular season and had two goals and 13 assists with a plus-2. However, spending exactly half the season as a scratch in the press box is less than ideal. You would have thought that he would have played more. That's not going to be a deal that ages well with two years left.

Elias Lindholm

Yes, I know, he was dealing with a back injury for a second straight season, but, Bruins fans should be concerned as much today as they were this time last season. Back injuries are never good for any athlete, but for a hockey player who takes a beating on a nightly basis, well, it's not good.

Lindholm produced 17 goals and 31 assists this season, but going forward, he's not a true No. 1 center and more of a three. Paying him $7.75 million to be your potential No. 3 center is nothing short of a disaster. Good luck figuring this contract out and somehow making it work.