3 Bruins' players who must be sent packing by the trade deadline

Things are not trending well for the Boston Bruins when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Yes, there is still a lot of hockey remaining, but it is an uphill climb in the Eastern Conference standings, to say the least.

There is still plenty of time to figure out what the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney will do, but there is a good chance that he'll again be a seller. If he is, and with an eye toward next season, here are three players that Boston must cut ties with by the trade deadline.

Viktor Arvidsson

Acquired on July 1 in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers, it hasn't been the best season so far for Viktor Arvidsson in Boston. Playing for one of his former assistant coaches in Marco Sturm, Arvidsson has battled multiple injuries, but when he's been in the lineup, he's been inconsistent.

In 28 games, he has seven goals and eight assists, but he is on an expiring contract at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to be part of the future beyond this season. Trading him for a pick and moving from him is the move to make. There will be a team out there looking for forward depth where Arvidsson would fit in.

Andrew Peeke

Acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets a couple of years ago at the trade deadline, Andrew Peeke has carved out a bottom-pairing role with the Bruins. However, when he's been asked to play a top-four role, well, it hasn't gone well. The numbers this season don't lie.

He has scored four goals, but his play in the defensive end leaves a lot to be desired. He has a plus/minus of minus-12 in 40 games this year. He has struggled in front of the Bruins' net in the defensive end, and there are no signs of it getting better. Like Arvidsson, he'll be a free agent over the summer, and he is not worth re-signing or extending this season. It's time to cut ties.

Joonas Korpisalo

Ok, so this is easier said than done. Joonas Korpisalo should have been moved over the summer, but instead Sweeney held onto him, and well, it hasn't gone well this season. He is 6-8-0 with a 3.60 goals against average with an .882 save percentage. It has been worse at times than the numbers suggest.

The problem is, not many teams, if any, are going to break down Sweeney's door to acquire him, and moving him over the summer might be the play here. He is making $3 million annually, and that is too much money tied up in someone who is struggling badly. Michael DiPietro is the logical backup plan moving forward as soon as 2026-27.