3 Boston Bruins players who MUST bring their A-Game in the second half of 2024-25

We can all agree Jeremy Swayman’s the one player who the Boston Bruins need to step up and bring their A-Game more than any other. But Swayman isn’t by any stretch the only one who must step it up if the Bruins would rather compete for a division title as opposed to a wild card.

While you can pin a lot of this team’s struggles on general manager Don Sweeney, there are a few players we also can’t let off the hook. If the following trio just upped their game a little, you would see a much better and more consistent team to go with a strong contingent of happier fans.

All three players listed are among the most dependable and recognizable names on the Bruins. Not only have they not performed to par, it’s almost like the much-needed sense of urgency has yet to arrive.

David Pastrnak

Hey, if there’s anyone else out there who needs to bring their best game forward in Boston, it’s David Pastrnak. His 17 goals aren’t bad, but when you add in a measly 9.8 shooting percentage, you can immediately tell it hasn’t been Pastrnak’s best season.

With just 42 points in 43 contests, this entire campaign’s been a throwaway from someone who’s supposed to be the Bruins best points producer. Having spent the greater part of his career posting over a point per game, we’ve come to expect better from Pastrnak.

Charlie McAvoy

We’re used to seeing Charlie McAvoy at least attain a few votes, if not serious consideration for the Norris Trophy. Through 43 games, that hasn’t even been close to the case, as McAvoy’s given the Bruins just 19 points and five goals.

It’s common to see him quarterbacking successful power plays, something he did 28 times last year. This season? That number’s down to just seven and a sickening 5.1 percent on-ice shooting percentage.

The good news is that he’s over 51 percent in Corsi For at even strength, and he has a 10.9 on-ice shooting percentage in that category. So, if McAvoy can start emulating that more on the man advantage AND give the Bruins more helpers at even strength, its scoring prospects will start sailing northward before you know it.

Brad Marchand

Much like with David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand is one of the most dependable players on the Bruins, and he, too, must set an example. I’d like to see more authoritative play from Marchand, and we haven’t even seen anything close to that this year.

While Marchand’s doing okay in the points column, he’s only laid 40 body checks and garnered nine takeaways. Overall, the winger’s physical play has been way, way off, and when a sense of urgency erupts like what we have right now in Boston, a seasoned veteran like Marchand must provide a better leadership role with the actions to back it up than the other two names mentioned.