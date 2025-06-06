3 Boston Bruins dream trades that probably won't happen but would be game-changers

In an offseason that is going to see a lot of roster turnover this summer, things are about to heat up for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. They need to make roster additions either through free agency or a trade. The trade route is an option for Sweeney to retool on the fly, and some dream trades could be made.

Which dream deals could be made? Here are three dream trades for the Bruins that probably won’t happen, but would be game changers.

Elias Pettersson

Stop me if you have heard this before, the Bruins are in need of a top-six center. Shocking, I know. Since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired, Sweeney has not filled either player's spot. He tried with Elias Lindholm last summer in free agency, but that backfired beginning in training camp when an injury hampered him all season long. Could Sweeney swing a deal with Lindholm’s old team to acquire the center the franchise is looking for?

That would be the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson. He played in just 64 games this past season with 15 goals and 30 assists, but he is just one year removed from a 35-goal, 34-assist 2023-24 season with Lindholm, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Calgary Flames in 2024.

The cost would be high, but the Bruins have some assets to get the deal done. Acquiring him and putting him with David Pastrnak would be a major upgrade for the Black and Gold and would be a game-changer for sure, entering next season.

Jason Robertson

There have been rumblings that the Dallas Stars might be looking to move their young star forward. If, and that’s still a big if, the Stars do in fact put him out on the trade market, there would be several suitors for him, and if so, there is no reason why Sweeney shouldn’t get involved.

Dallas is reportedly looking for cap relief and picks, something that Sweeney can do. He comes with a $7.75 million cap hit, and I know, the same as Elias Lindholm, but with the cap space the Black and Gold have, that would be a nice little deal to add on. Robertson would be a major upgrade to the lineup in Boston, but this is just a dream as it's very unlikely Sweeney kicks the tires on a deal.

Trevor Zegras

If we're being honest, Trevor Zegras is a name that moves the needle much with Bruins fans. He has been rumored to be moved for multiple trade deadlines, but the Anaheim Ducks have yet to do it. There is no doubt that he has the talent to be a contributor on a contender, and a lot of people think that he needs a change of scenery.

Zegras would be a nice addition to the Bruins' lineup, likely slotting in somewhere in the middle-six after scoring 12 goals and dishing out 20 assists in 57 games. The ninth overall pick in the. 2019 Entry Draft, Zegras is a 24-year-old left-shot who fits the Bruins' mold for needing to insert young talent into their lineup. The Bruins and Ducks do have a trade history in Sweeney's tenure of running the Black and Gold.