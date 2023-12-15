FanDuel Vermont Promo Code: How to Win $300 Early-Sign Up Bonus
Mobile sports betting is coming to Vermont on Jan. 11 and you can ensure that you kick it off with a BIG win thanks to FanDuel!
You’ll win $300 in guaranteed bonus bets – $100 for signing up before launch day and another $200 after your first $5 wager on Jan. 11 – with this exclusive and limited-time offer from FanDuel.
Here’s how you can start out your legal sports betting career in Vermont with a $300 boost:
FanDuel Vermont Promo Code
All you have to do is sign up with FanDuel, verify your identity, age (must be 21+) and location.
Then, all that’s left to do is wait for Jan. 11.
In the meantime you can check out all that FanDuel has to offer as you plan how to use your bonus bets.
When Jan. 11 arrives, you’ll have $100 immediately loaded into your account. Then, place a first-time bet of at least $5 and you’ll win ANOTHER $200 bonus.
How to Bet at FanDuel
You can bet on any of your favorite sports and teams at FanDuel, including the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots, in a variety of fun ways.
Once you’ve logged in, navigate to the all-sports list and then click on your sport of choice. You’ll either be greeted with odds on upcoming games or season-long futures bets.
You can bet on ANYTHING with your bonus bets, from picking a team like the Bruins to win to taking a player prop, like David Pastrnak to score a goal.
This is a Vermont-exclusive offer that will only be here for a couple of weeks. Sign up with FanDuel today while this bonus lasts!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.