Jake DeBrusk Is Poised For The Prime Of His Career

The Boston Bruins drafted Jake DeBrusk 14th overall in the 2015 draft, a draft that some Bruins fans would rather forget. As time has gone on, it looks like Zach Senyshen and Jakub Zboril seem to have been the misses for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk however seems to be working out for the Bruins and on a consistent basis.

This past season, through mangled reports that DeBrusk had wanted out of Boston, he was still able to produce as a secondary scoring forward with 25 goals and 17 assists.

How Is Jake DeBrusk Ready To Break Out?

Well, he’s come a long way since being drafted and some notable players in NHL history took time to find their strides at the NHL level. Scoring 25 goals for Debrusk last season was 2nd all-time in his career with his career-high at 27 in a single season.

With advanced stats being more and more prominent in the NHL nowadays, let’s take a look at those at a simple glance. DeBrusk had a calculated iXG of 13.05 which is the rate he would score at 5 on 5 and he knocked that out of the park with a respectable 16 goals scored. Where is the other sources of production? He had 3 powerplay markers and 2 overtime winners in the past season and also 8 game-winning goals which is great to see.

I think Jake DeBrusk is set to continue to break out coming into the prime of his career seeing as he’s been able to keep up with his advanced stat calculations and being on the Bruins 1st line and being a constant on the power play, it wouldn’t be such a surprise to see DeBrusk become a 30 goal scorer at some point in his career with the Bruins.

As mentioned above, DeBrusk had apparently requested to be moved out of Boston during the season and even that aside, he didn’t allow that to be a distraction with his production all that aside now, Debrusk has rescinded his trade request and the Bruins rewarded him for his great season with a new contract extension what will keep DeBrusk in Boston until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

