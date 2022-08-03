Free Agency: Bruins Should Not Look At Phil Kessel

It has been 16 years since the Bruins drafted a young Phil Kessel 5th overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft and while the forward spent the first 3 years of his NHL career in Boston and had pretty good personal success, little could be said about team success during that time.

Phil Kessel is currently a free agent previously employed by the Arizona Coyotes last season and his time there was just flat-out bad.

Being in Arizona was bad for Kessel and since he’s older in age now, he’s not going to be getting any better, in fact, he’s probably just going to decline from here on out.

Where do the Bruins lie in all this?

Whether it’s an act of desperation on the Bruins’ part or the thought of a legitimate need, Don Sweeney and the Bruins need to be looking the other direction and not act out of spite to bring Phil Kessel a homecoming to Boston for one last hoorah.

It just wouldn’t make sense with the way the Bruins roster might be constructed this offseason and as mentioned above, he’s only going to get worse and end up being a liability at this point in his career not to mention their already scatterbrained roster that lacks a direction, to begin with.

The fact of the matter is that Phil Kessel’s heydays are over with and that is something the Bruins need to know. Could he find a job elsewhere? Sure he could, in fact, there are probably teams that will look at this closer to training camp and it is easy for a team approaching him with a try-out contract just to see what is left in the tank.

All in all, it is what it is, Kessel was great for the Bruins in the early years but now that time is over and Boston will be better without the former than with going forward.