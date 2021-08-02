Boston Bruins: Names to know at Development Camp

Prev 1 of 4 Next Next

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Don Sweeney and Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins attend the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) / The Boston Bruins development camp is set to kick off this week, running from August 2-6. It’s an opportunity for the Bruins to see where their prospects are, and bring in some invitees to see if they would be someone of interest for the Bruins to keep an eye on. In total, there are 28 players heading to the Warrior Ice Arena. There will be 15 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders. Out of those 28,15 come as draft picks of Boston, while the other 13 are invitees. Here is the full list of those participating at the camp. Forwards:

Johnny Beecher, Riley Duran, Parker Ford*, Andre Gasseau, Tyler Gratton*, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Matthew Kopperud*, Trevor Kuntar, Reed Lebster*, Marc McLaughlin*, Benjamin Myers*, Quinn Olson, Jake Schmaltz, and Alex-Olivier Voyer*. Defensemen:

Ty Gallagher, JD Greenway*, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Brady Lyle, Anton Malmstrom*, Ryan Mast, Dustyn McFaul, Travis Mitchell*, and Brandon Scanlin*. Goaltenders:

Kyle Keyser, Zachary Stejskal*, and Keith Petruzzelli* *Indicates attendance to Development Camp is on an invite basis. With seven open roster spots, there is an opportunity for some of the participants to earn themselves a professional contract. For others, it’s a chance for the Bruins’ organization to see them in full action. With that, here are a few names to watch out for at development camp for the Bruins.

DETROIT, MI – FEBRUARY 17: Johnny Beecher #17 of the Michigan Wolverines follows the play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first period of the annual NCAA hockey game, Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena on February 17, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) / Top forwards to watch at Bruins Development Camp. I’ll start with the biggest name missing from this list and that’s first-round pick Fabian Lysell. Because Lysell is not vaccinated, he falls into COVID restrictions that prohibit him from participating. Oskar Jellvik, a fifth-round selection, also falls into that category. Out of those that will be at camp, Curtis Hall and Johnny Beecher standout as the two names to watch out of the forwards. Hall is a fourth-round pick of the Bruins from 2018. He attended Yale for two seasons, leading the Bulldogs in points in the shortened 2019-20 season with 17 goals, 10 assists, and 27 points. Due to the Ivy League cancelling winter sports this past season, Hall turned pro this past January, joining Providence. He dealt with a lower-body injury, but skated in 13 games in a bottom-six role for the P-Bruins, scoring one goal. He’s a physical, natural center, but has the ability to play wing. A healthy Hall could shine at camp. Curtis Hall, No. 10 in black, scored his first goal in the final game of the year. Great work by Shen, better finish by Hall. The 6’4”, 220lbs center struggled with a lower-body injury early on and never quite settled in. Keep an eye on him next year— he’s solid. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/6TrQmQ7aZM — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) May 9, 2021 Beecher, the first-round pick from 2019, comes to camp with two seasons under his belt at Michigan. He put up 16 points in 31 games his freshman campaign and eight points in 16 games this past year before being shut down with a shoulder injury that required surgery. At 6-foot-3, he’s a physical presence that isn’t afraid to get in front of the net. It’s unclear where Beecher will play after camp. He could go back to a loaded Michigan squad, but would most likely see his time on ice drop. Or, with an impressive enough camp showing, could play his way into a contract this season and head to Providence. Found a few clips of Johnny Beecher from last season that I never got around to posting. At 6’3” and 210lbs, Beecher’s acceleration and ability to separate is uncommon for a player of that stature. Interested in seeing his development as he gets stronger and faster. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/z6xZH4yyhk — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) June 17, 2021 Keep an eye on this year’s third-round selection Brett Harrison and 2020 sixth-round pick Riley Duran. Harrison put up 37 points in 56 games with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals as a 16-year-old in 2019-20, but the pandemic forced Harrison to go over to Finland last season, where he had nine points in just seven games. Duran will be a freshman at Providence this fall, coming off a 19-point season in 47 games with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.

OSHAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 17: Brady Lyle #33 of the Owen Sound Attack skates with the puck during an OHL game against the Oshawa Generals at the Tribute Communities Centre on February 17, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images) / Top defensemen to watch at Bruins Development Camp. There are three intriguing names to watch out of the blueliners. I’ll start with Mason Lohrei. He is Boston’s top pick from 2020. He’s a big, 6-foot-4 defenseman who played for the Green Bay Gamblers last season in the USHL. He was the team’s top scorer, with 59 points in 48 games and was named USHL’s Defenseman of the Year. He’s an excellent puck mover with good vision on the ice. Lohrei will start this fall at Ohio State. Here’s a full two-minute shift from Mason Lohrei, No. 20 in black, that highlights how much of a play-driver he is. Lohrei, whether even-strength or man-advantage, is the straw that stirs the drink for GB. This shift ends with Lohrei flying into the zone for an assist. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4dBFAC4A99 — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) January 31, 2021 Another is Brady Lyle, who played this past season with Providence. Starting on an AHL-only deal, he turned it into a two-year, entry-level contract in April. He now might be regarded as one of the Bruins’ top prospects among defensemen. Lyle had seven goals and 14 points in 25 games with Providence. He has excellent hands for a defenseman and moves well along the blue line. He’ll return to Providence this fall as one of the top Bruins on the blue line. Brady Lyle shake n bake #AHLBruins pic.twitter.com/SHyfzIOVPG — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 8, 2021 The other name that stands out is J.D. Greenway. He’s the brother of former Boston University Terrier and current Minnesota Wild Jordan Greenway. The Bruins acquired the rights to him from the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. He was a 2016 third-round pick for the Leafs, but with the Leafs unlikely to sign him, he was shipped to Boston, who must have some interest. After spending two seasons at Wisconsin, J.D. transferred to Maine, where he spent the last two seasons. The 6-foot-5 defenseman had 15 points in 48 games for the Black Bears. Penalties were a bit of a problem for Greenway, who, like his brother, doesn’t stray away from physical play and racked up 89 PIMs in his career in Orono. If his showing is strong enough, he could sign with the Bruins out of camp, otherwise, he’ll be a free agent.

Sep 16, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Kyle Keyser (85) makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / Top goaltenders to watch at Bruins Development Camp. Kyle Keyser is a familiar name to see. He’s been with the organization since he signed his ELC in 2017. Most of his time has been spent in the ECHL, but he’s seen 11 games in the AHL the last two seasons. Expect Keyser to be in the AHL for most of this season. But Zachary Stejskal and Keith Petruzzelli both come as invites from the NCAA. Petruzzelli, a native of Wilbraham, Mass., was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Detroit Red Wings. He was considered their top goalie prospect, but recently told the team he did not plan on signing with them, instead electing to hit free agency. After a rocky first two years at Quinnipiac, Petruzzelli was excellent his last two seasons as the starter. He was 21-10-2 in his junior year, with a 2.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .920 save percentage (SV%). He followed that up this past season, improving to a 1.89 GAA, .929 SV% with a 17-8-4 record. He has the size in net too, standing at 6-foot-5. The Bobcats’ goalie received considerable award nominations, as well. Keith Petruzzelli has anchored our defense all season to become a Hobey Baker Top Ten Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist



🔶 4th in Nation in Wins and Shutouts

🔷 Top 10 in GAA and SV %

🔶 62 consecutive starts



