Bruins need to trade into first half of second round of 2021 NHL Entry Draft

After not having a first-round pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins were able to select at No. 21 (unofficially No. 20) in this year’s draft. With their prospect pool basically dry of top-end talent, this year’s draft is vitally important with a rebuild most likely nearing.

Luckily for the B’s some questionable and off-the-board picks were made and some very good prospects fell to them. Boston decided to go with the “extremely skilled” Swedish right wing Fabian Lysell, who B’s general manager Don Sweeney felt was the best player available.

However, even after the Black and Gold made their selection, more questionable and off-the-board picks were made, letting first-round talents slide into today’s second round.

The B’s need to jump on these prospects that fell into Day 2. However, there’s a problem. Boston currently doesn’t own a second-round pick in this year’s draft. A trade must be made to get their hands on one of these talents.

Trading into the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will benefit the Bruins.

While Lysell was one of the most talented and skilled players in this year’s class despite falling into the second half of the first round, the B’s are still in need of more talented prospects that could either be the future of the team or be used in trade talks in an attempt to make another Cup run.

These types of prospects can be had early in the second round of the draft. I’m not sure exactly what this trade would cost the Bruins, but I’m sure it would be worth it in the long run.

Boston still has holes to fill in their prospect pool. They need defense, wing, and could add another center to the mix. All three of these positions have first-round talent to be had in the second round.

To name a few of these players:

Aatu Raty, center

Raty was originally seen as a top-five prospect in this year’s class. But a disappointing 2020-21 season killed his draft stock.

Daniil Chayka, defenseman

Chayka is a big-bodied, mobile defenseman at 6-foot-3. However, there are some concerns in regard to his offensive upside.

Francesco Pinelli, center

Pinelli is a very good two-way center. However, he’s seen as a high floor, low ceiling prospect. But we know the best centers in B’s history have come from the second round — *cough* Patrice Bergeron (happy birthday) and David Krejci *cough*.

Nikita Chibrikov, wing

A fast and agile but not so quick wing, Chibrikov has talented hands and vision that allow him to be an excellent playmaker as well as goal-scorer. However, he could use some work in his own zone.

Overall, trading into the first half to take one of these players or any of the other players remaining that were considered first-round prospects makes a ton of sense for the B’s. However, it may be a bit tricky for Sweeney to pull it off depending on the price.