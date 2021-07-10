Boston Bruins: Jack Eichel makes intriguing comments in recent interview
By Matt Hawkins
There’s no question the Boston Bruins‘ current core is getting up there in age — especially up the middle. Captain Patrice Bergeron is now 35 years old and No. 2 center David Krejci is 34. Not to mention, Krejci could be leaving the B’s this offseason as he’s an unrestricted free agent (UFA).
Right now it seems like the plan to replace these two are current No. 3 center Charlie Coyle — who wasn’t very good this season as he played through injuries — and top prospect, former second-round pick Jack Studnicka — who has dominated at the AHL level but struggled to get going and find the lineup consistently in the NHL.
However, with recent rumors about Buffalo Sabres‘ star center and captain Jack Eichel being unhappy with team management, many B’s fans have called for Boston to make a move for North Chelmsford, Massachusetts native.
These fans heard exactly what they wanted when Eichel was asked about interest in playing for his hometown Black and Gold in a recent interview with Sara Underwood of Boston 25. Eichel answered with:
"“Every kid grows up dreaming of playing for their hometown team. Whether that happens now, later in my career. Who knows if it ever happens. It would be pretty cool, but who knows what’s gonna happen here in the next little bit.”"
Jack Eichel is clearly open to the idea of playing for the Bruins.
These comments obvious suggest that Eichel is very open to playing for his hometown team in the B’s. While he uses the word “now” when talking about the idea, this most likely isn’t likely as Boston just doesn’t have the assets to acquire Eichel from Buffalo.
Recent reports say that the Sabres want assets equivalent to four first-round picks. The B’s just don’t have this as their first-round pick this draft is late in the round at 20 and they don’t have any prospects that would equate to a first-rounder. And it’s not like they could force the hand of the Sabres like they did in the Taylor Hall trade as Eichel doesn’t have a no-movement clause (NMC)… yet.
No doubt David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy would probably be in the talks, but that wouldn’t even be worth it for the B’s. They would be giving up too many pieces in regard to the current success of the team.
Going back to my NMC statement, Eichel will start having a NMC starting the 2022-23 season. Meaning, when that time comes, he will basically control which team he is traded to — if he is traded. This means the Sabres should probably trade him either this offseason or at next season’s trade deadline to avoid another deal like Hall’s.
But, on another note, Eichel and Buffalo may have sorted out their differences as a report came out that the two have agreed on a resolution. But, what exactly is that resolution? It wasn’t said and it could be that they are trading the former second-overall pick.
Overall, Eichel would want to play for the B’s, as every athlete would want to play for their hometown team. But, if the Sabres are in fact shopping Eichel, the Black and Gold should pass as their asking price is just too high. However, if Buffalo keeps Eichel until his NMC kicks in, Boston should try to pull another Hall deal as they could get Eichel at a much cheaper price.