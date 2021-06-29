Boston Bruins: 2 Free Agents to Watch in Stanley Cup Final
By Scott Roche
Blake Coleman
While Perry would be an addition to the bottom six, Blake Coleman is younger and put up better numbers this season in a contract that carries a $1.8 million cap hit for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 29-year-old Coleman from Plano, Texas, was selected 75th overall in the 2011 Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils and had 14 goals and 17 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, Coleman has one goal and seven assists for the Lightning, including an assist in Game 1 Monday night in Tampa Bay’s 5-1 victory. He also finished with a team-high 11 hits against the Habs.
The Lightning has one of the best third lines in the NHL with Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow. It has been one of the reasons for Tampa’s postseason success this year as they are chasing their second consecutive championship. Last season in the Toronto and Edmonton playoff bubbles, Coleman had five goals and eight assists.
Coleman would check all the boxes for the Bruins as a bottom-six forward. He can add much-needed scoring, he plays a physical game, is on the right side of 30 years old, and wouldn’t come with a crazy cap hit.
The Lightning have proven that getting production and having veterans in their bottom-six have been a recipe for success the last two seasons. Yes, they are still three wins away from a second straight championship, but Coleman would be a nice addition to a Bruins team and provide them with bottom-six stability next season.