Predicting Which Bruins Free Agents Return or Leave
By Scott Roche
With the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs over for the Boston Bruins, it’s time for general manager Don Sweeney and his front office to turn their attention to what should be a very interesting offseason in Boston.
This will be interesting on many accounts. The Bruins have several free agents, with many key pieces to what the Black and Gold want to do next year. It’s no secret that the championship window is closing on the core group, but with some young and very talented players, there is no reason that they can’t be back in the hunt for the Stanley Cup next season.
Part of one season ending and looking ahead to the next brings change. The Bruins know that all too well after the last offseason. Defensemen Torey Krug left in free agency for the St. Louis Blues when he signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract to join the club that beat Boston in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in seven games.
In December, former captain Zdeno Chara left in a free agency as well when he bolted down to the Nations Capital to join the Washington Capitals in somewhat of a surprise move. Of course, the Bruins were matched up with Chara and his new teammates in the first round of the playoffs and the Black and Gold won the series in five games to possibly end Big Z’s career. Time will tell this summer.
As the Bruins begin planning for what should hopefully be a regular 82-game season, let’s take a look at the free agents to be in Boston and whether or not they’ll be back next year.