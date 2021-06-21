Causeway Crowd
Boston Bruins: Handing Out 2020-21 Awards

By Scott Roche

Mar 5, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a save on the shot by Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) during the second period in game two of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Vezina Trophy: Tuukka Rask

Ok, I agree, this wasn’t the smoothest of seasons for Tuukka Rask, but when push came to shove when he was playing, he left it all on the ice for the Bruins.

Following the playoff elimination at the hands of the Islanders, Rask revealed that he played the end of the season and playoffs on a torn hip labrum. It will require surgery this offseason and could keep him sidelined until January or February of 2022 if he re-signs with Boston of course.

In 24 games this season, Rask went 15-5-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) and finished with a .913 save percentage (SV%) with two shutouts. Rask missed most of the month of March with an injury, but when he returned for the final month of the regular season, he played some of his best hockey of the season.

He won seven of last eight games, which included his two shutouts of the season against the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. While the beginning of the season was a bit of a struggle, the end was strong when his teammates needed it.

At 34 years old, what does Rask do this summer? Re-sign or retire? It’s going to be interesting.

Feb 10, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins checks Ryan Lindgren #55 of the New York Rangers against the boards during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Norris Trophy: Charlie McAvoy

When Krug and Chara left in free agency, there was no question as to who the Bruins coaching staff and front office was going to look at as the new leader of the defense, and Charlie McAvoy proved to be more ready for the challenge in the regular season.

In 51 games this season, McAvoy had five goals and 25 assists and finished with plus/minus of plus-22. Impressive for a 23-year-old. The former Boston University product also reached a career-high with 24 minutes a night of time-on-ice.

He had career-highs in Corsi-for percentage (CF%) at 58.2 and Fenwick-for percentage (FF%) at 59.2.

McAvoy’s best pairing this season was when Cassidy moved Matt Grzelcyk beside him, but McAvoy is clearly ready to just to begin to hit his stride as a top defenseman in the NHL. Last season, he finished 10th in voting for the Norris Trophy. This season’s award is another one that will be handed out during the Stanley Cup Final, but rest assured, expect McAvoy to be higher than 10th in the voting.

