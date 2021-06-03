Bruins look to regain series lead, lineups for Game 3
By Matt Hawkins
After going ahead in the series 1-0 with a dominating Game 1 victory, the Boston Bruins fell short in Game 2 as they fell in overtime, allowing the New York Islanders to tie the series at one game each.
Tonight, Game 3, in the first game on Long Island rather than in Boston for the series, the B’s have change to regain the series lead. However, being on the road, this is going to be a little more difficult. The Isles now get the privilege of last change and they also have their fans backing them up from the stands.
The Isles were a much better team at home than on the road this season, and allowing them to get a win at TD Garden will significantly impact the outcome of this series — especially if the Black and Gold can’t at least split these next two games.
Boston is going to have to play their best hockey of the postseason if they want to win at least one game at Nassau Coliseum. Good thing it’s looking like they’ll be getting a key player back tonight.
Boston Bruins – New York Islanders Game 3 projected lineups.
Boston Bruins (3rd seed)
Series tied 1-1 (eliminated No. 2 Capitals 4-1)
After missing Game 2 with a lower-body injury, it looks like right wing Craig Smith will be good to go tonight as head coach Bruce Cassidy said, “We anticipate he’ll play” when talking about Smith’s status for tonight.
With Smith back into the lineup, Jake DeBrusk will go back down to the third line and Karson Kuhlman will once again be a healthy scratch.
Defenseman Kevan Miller is getting closer to returning, but he didn’t travel with Boston to Long Island so he won’t be playing in either tonight’s Game 3 or Saturday’s Game 4. Jeremy Lauzon will remain in the lineup despite the game-costing turnover in Game 2.
Tuukka Rask, despite dealing with some nagging injuries, will start tonight. Jeremy Swayman will be on the bench backing him up.
Expect the Bruins to look like this tonight:
Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
Hall – Krejci – Smith
Ritchie – Coyle – DeBrusk
Kuraly – Lazar – Wagner
Grzelcyk – McAvoy
Reilly – Carlo
Lauzon – Clifton
Rask (Swayman)
New York Islanders (4th seed)
Series tied 1-1 (eliminated No. 1 Penguins 4-2)
The Isles will be going with the same exact lineup from Game 2. Wingers Oliver Wahlstrom and Michael Dal Colle are still out with injuries, so Travis Zajac and Leo Komarov will remain in the lineup.
After a win in Game 2, veteran Semyon Varlamov will be in net tonight with rookie Ilya Sorokin backing him up.
Expect the Islanders to look like this tonight:
Komarov – Barzal – Eberle
Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey
Palmieri – Pageau – Zajac
Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck
Pelech – Pulock
Leddy – Mayfield
Greene – Dobson
Varlamov (Sorokin)
Where and when to watch Boston Bruins – New York Islanders Game 3.
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Nassau Coliseum
TV Broadcast: NBCSN, TVAS, CBC
Radio Broadcast: 98.5 The Sports Hub
I expect tonight’s game to be the closest and most physical game of the series yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another overtime tonight, maybe even multiple overtimes.