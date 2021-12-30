Causeway Crowd
Fansided

Year: 2021

Boston Bruins, Fabian Lysell (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Fabian Lysell doesn’t get to play at 2022 World Juniors

Bryan Murphy
|

Plan for a Tuukka Rask return to the Bruins has been created

Bryan Murphy
|

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in NCAA

Bryan Murphy
|

Charlie Coyle has bounced back after a rough 2020-2021 campaign

James Gatlin
|
OSHAWA, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 26: Brett Harrison #44 of the Oshawa Generals celebrates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the Ottawa 67s at Tribute Communities Centre on November 26, 2021 in Oshawa, Ontario. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

Bryan Murphy
|

Dec 2, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril (67) skates away from a hit attempt from Nashville Predators center Thomas Novak (82) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jakub Zboril out rest of season for Bruins with torn ACL

Bryan Murphy
|

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: Patrice Bergeron #37 of Canada controls the puck during the Men's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match against Sweden on Day 16 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Will these Boston Bruins play in another Winter Olympics?

Bryan Murphy
|

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 25: Matias Mantykivi #32 of Finland skates against Germany during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place on December 25, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing overseas

Bryan Murphy
|
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 13: David Pastrnak #88 and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins along with the rest of the bench reacts near the end of the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 13, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins games postponed until after Christmas

Bryan Murphy
|
Dec 16, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save against New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Recap: Undermanned Bruins fall 3-1 to New York Islanders

Bryan Murphy
|
Jun 9, 2021; Uniondale, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) fights for the puck against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and right wing Craig Smith (12) during the second period of game six of the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: Bruins at Islanders, lines, time, what to know

Bryan Murphy
|

Apr 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Three more Bruins placed in protocols; Froden, Keyser called up

Bryan Murphy
|

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 09: John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Rogers Place on December 9, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Bruins’ usage of this defenseman has been confusing

Bryan Murphy
|

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck in the third period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on December 14, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Patrice Bergeron joins Marchand, Smith in COVID protocols

Bryan Murphy
|
Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) takes a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2)during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Recap: Bruins’ slow first period results in loss to Vegas

Bryan Murphy
|
EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 09: Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Rogers Place on December 9, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

What Boston Bruins’ COVID outbreak means for Jake DeBrusk

Joe Russo
|
Feb 20, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) looks to pass the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: Bruins vs Golden Knights, lines, TV, what to know

Bryan Murphy
|

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins in action against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on February 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand, Craig Smith enter COVID protocols for Bruins

Bryan Murphy
|

Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Grzelcyk is starting to find his touch offensively

James Gatlin
|

Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar (20) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Recap: Bruins end road trip with strong 4-2 win over Flames

Bryan Murphy
|
Nov 21, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) controls the puck while Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar (20) pursues during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: Bruins at Flames, TV, time, lines, what to know

Bryan Murphy
|
Oct 22, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a glove save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start, Linus Ullmark has turned it up as of late

James Gatlin
|
EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 09: Jesse Puljujarvi #13 of the Edmonton Oilers battles against David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at Rogers Place on December 9, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Recap: Late Grzelcyk goal helps Bruins to 3-2 win over Oilers

Bryan Murphy
|

May 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) in goal during the third period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What does Tuukka Rask’s inevitable return mean for the B’s?

Alex Graham
|

Nov 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) goes after the puck after winning a face off against Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: Bruins at Oilers time, TV, lines, what to know

Bryan Murphy
|

Dec 2, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) have to be separated after the whistle during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No one stepping up for Bergeron says a lot about this team

Bryan Murphy
|
Dec 8, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) reacts after scoring the game winning goal on Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (not pictured) during the overtime shootout at Rogers Arena. Vancouver won 2-1 in Overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Recap: Bruins get point but lose 2-1 in shootout to Canucks

Bryan Murphy
|
Nov 28, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn (2) battle for the puck during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: Bruins at Canucks, TV, lines, what to know

Bryan Murphy
|
Next