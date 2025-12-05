2 Bruins mind-blowing stats that nobody would believe

After Thursday night's win against the St. Louis Blues, the Boston Bruins have been perfect after leading going into both intermissions. The Bruins in that game led 2-0 going into the 1st intermission and then 5-1 going into the second intermission.

The Bruins have always seemed to think that as long as they had the lead going into an intermission, they were going to win the game. On the other hand, if they are trailing at either intermission, it does not bode well for the Black and Gold. This season alone, when the Bruins trail after two periods, they are 0-11.

How have they been so good about winning after leading?

The Boston Bruins have always seemed to have the other team's number as long as they are leading going into the intermission.

This season alone, they are 15-0 when leading into the intermissions. The only time this has not been true this season is when they faced the LA Kings, as all the goals were scored in the third period and overtime. And with Thursday's win, the Bruins were leading both into the 1st and 2nd intermissions, which would theoretically put them at 5-0 and 12-0, respectively, which seems very confusing.

What is interesting about the stats when it comes to the leading going into the intermissions, is that it more times than not is not reflects the actual record that the team holds. When teams can hold onto leads, it is indicative of a strong defense and puck control during those times with the lead. The Bruins are sometimes spotty with those areas, so if they clean up those zones and can limit the turnovers, they are more than likely able to keep the lead rather than blowing it.

Even last season, when they had their 33-39-10 record, they were still good with the lead going into the 1st and 2nd intermissions. Last season, when leading after one, they were 16-5-4 and leading after 2, they were 21-2-5.

The Bruins have the firepower to become an explosive team, with the new rookies coming up and making their marks on the season that has so far been plagued by injuries.

It will be interesting to see if this trend will continue, as since the 2014-15 season, the Bruins have not had more than six losses when leading after one, and no more than two losses when leading after 2 all season.