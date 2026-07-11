2 Atlantic Division teams predicted to take a step back in 2026-27 and neither is the Bruins

It has been 10 days since free agency opened in the NHL, and as far as the Boston Bruins are concerned, it has been a rather quiet time. They did sign former defenseman Connor Clifton, but that was more a depth move on the backend in front of goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Other moves that were additions were made through trade, acquiring right-wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth, and defenseman Will Borgen from the New York Rangers. If there are going to be any more additions, it'll have to be through a trade or two.

However, as far as other teams in the Atlantic Division go, moves have been made, and teams are getting better, which means Bruins general manager Don Sweeney needs to keep up with the competition if he hopes they can get back to the postseason next spring. However, two teams in the Atlantic Division have got some bad news early into free agency.

2 Atlantic Division teams get a warning after free agency opened

Going into every season, there are going to be teams that are listed as regression candidates in terms of the standings. Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report listed the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators as two of the four teams that are going to be worse next season.

Let's just pump the brakes on both. Sure, the Senators could take a step back after trading captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. As for the Sabres, well, not so fast my friend.

What a turnaround they had last season in Western New York. They went from what looked like another lost season, and getting head coach Lindy Ruff fired, to winning the Atlantic Division, bouncing the Bruins in six games in the first round of the playoffs before falling in seven games to the Montreal Canadiens in the second round.

Could Ottawa take a step back? Sure, even the Bruins could take a step back. However, Buffalo's big need this offseason is a goaltender, and if they can acquire Connor Hellebuyck or another top goalie, then they go from a potential regression candidate to a favorite in the East. Saying that the Sabres are going to take a step back in 2026-27 is a little premature.