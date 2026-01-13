The 11-game stretch that will define the Bruins' season

The 2025-26 season is the first in a long time where the NHL will take an extended break so its players can attend the Winter Olympics. While fans love to see best-on-best International hockey, an underrated aspect is how it affects the league's calendar. Between busier schedules and an awkward trade deadline, front offices like the Boston Bruins need to adapt more quickly than in most years.

The trade deadline approaches quickly after the Olympic break ends. It leads some to speculate that teams will look to make the bulk of their trades before the break, which would help players get settled in to their new city over the three weeks. However, with the Bruins on the cusp of a playoff spot, it'll be challenging for Don Sweeney to make a decisive decision on whether the team is a buyer or seller.

The Bruins should definitely be sellers, but it's hard for a front office to make that decision when the players keep sticking around in the playoff race. Just when it looks like Boston is going to fall down the standings, they rally off two impressive wins like they did this past weekend.

#NHLBruins get 6/6 points. Not back in the playoffs yet, but making a legitimate push.



11 games until the Olympics. Vs. DET, Vs. SEA, @ CHI, @ DAL, Vs. VGK, Vs. MTL, @ NYR, Vs. NSH, Vs. PHI, @ TBL, @ FLA.



We're about to find out over the next few weeks what this team is. https://t.co/WyyZgfwGlG pic.twitter.com/OvLz8c03OE — Eamonn McLean (@EamonnMcLean44) January 12, 2026

Sweeney should get a much clearer picture of what this Bruins team is all about over the next few weeks. The Bruins face seven teams who are currently in a playoff spot. One of the non-playoff teams are the Florida Panthers, who should be much healthier when Boston comes into town. There is a significant chance that if making the odds now, the Bruins are underdogs for eight of the 11 remaining games before the break.

The question is: how good will Boston have to do to stay in the playoff race and prove to the organization that they can win with this group? They'll likely need to win seven or eight of the games to gain a playoff spot in the competitive Eastern Conference. If they are able to pull off a 7-4-0 record against these opponents, it'd be difficult to not believe in the group.