The Boston Bruins are one of only two teams to defeat the Colorado Avalanche in regulation this season. Through 38 games, the Avalanche have only two regulation losses, and some of their players are having outstanding years. It is eerily similar to the season the Bruins had in 2022-23 when they set an NHL record for most points in a single season, and there's reason to believe the Avalanche will steal that record this season.

The Bruins set that record with a 65-12-5 record, setting the mark at 135 points. The Bruins set many additional records during the season, including the most consecutive home wins to start the season, the fastest team to reach both 80 and 100 points, and the fastest team to reach 50 wins. The mark of 65 wins was also an NHL record.

The Avalanche hope that their season will be more memorable, as the Bruins ended that year with the collapse against the Florida Panthers in the first round, which essentially ended Boston's dynasty run and kick-started the new one in the Atlantic Division. With the tough Central Division, it wouldn't be surprising if the Avalanche also struggles to get through the first couple of rounds, even if they shatter Boston's record.

1 NHL record the Bruins could lose in 2026

The Avalanche currently have 65 points in 38 games, putting them right around the pace to break the Bruins' record. If Colorado doesn't set the mark and falls short at the end of the season, they'll be looking at the seven overtime/shootout losses they failed to turn into wins through the season's first half as a significant reason why.

It's hard to believe that the Avalanche have just two regulation losses through the season's first 38 games and are still right on the border of breaking the Bruins' record. It's a testament to how dominant the Bruins were that season, and a harsh reminder of how quickly it all came crashing down when looking at the team's current state.

The Avalanche are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games, which makes it not that outlandish to believe they can win their next three before the season's halfway point. If they do, it'll put them on pace for 142 points and 64 wins. Considering how many overtime and shootout losses they've suffered, I'd predict that they could turn some of those into wins in the second half and improve that pace.

Colorado has the fifth-easiest schedule remaining in the league, but that also includes five games against their division powers, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. Everyone of those games will be like a playoff matchup, and if they can come out of the five contests with a record above .500, they just might erase the Bruins from that page of the record books.